49ers release Terique Owens, son of T.O.; WR, veteran RB signed

Wide receiver Terique Owens' first NFL stint has ended.

The 49ers released Owens, the son of Terrell Owens, with a waived/injured designation on Wednesday in a flurry of roster moves.

Safety Erik Harris also was released by the 49ers.

The two moves opened roster spots to allow the 49ers to sign wide receiver Jontre Kirklin and veteran running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

Kirklin has spent time over the last three seasons on the practice squads of the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

Vaughn, a 2020 third-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has 384 career rushing yards on 103 carries in 43 games over the last four seasons.

San Francisco signed Owens as an undrafted free agent this spring and gave him a shot to compete during training camp, which began in July.

Owens is dealing with a hand injury, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan, which led to the waived/injury designation.

The 49ers had team personnel in attendance for Owens' pro day workout in March, invited him to their local pro day in Santa Clara and eventually signed him shortly after the 2024 NFL Draft concluded in late April.

The 24-year-old Owens, listed at 6-foot-3 and 193 pounds, is trying to follow in the footsteps of his Hall of Fame dad, who starred with the 49ers from 1996 through 2003.

“He’s a late bloomer,” Terrell told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco at the 49ers' local pro day in early April. “Obviously, he has the physical attributes for a receiver. For him, it’s all about reps; it’s all about experience. I think once he gets on a roster, that’s where he’ll be able to improve and enhance his skillset. He just needs to get his foot in the door. After that, it’s up to him.”

The younger Owens has been dealt his first NFL setback, but the journey will continue for the Missouri State product.

