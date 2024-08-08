What 49ers reportedly want from Steelers in Aiyuk trade offer

As the Brandon Aiyuk saga continues to unfold, the 49ers' desired return in a trade that would ship out the 26-year-old to the Pittsburgh Steelers has become clear.

San Francisco is seeking a wide receiver in return for any trade involving Aiyuk, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Wednesday, citing a league source.

The 49ers haven't been satisfied with the Steelers' offers thus far as they seek a receiver, though they are open to players at other positions, Russini reported Thursday, citing league sources.

There is no resolution in sight for the ongoing saga as Aiyuk remains under contract with the 49ers, who have held discussions with multiple other teams about potential trades involving the star wide receiver.

It remains to be seen if there is a tantalizing enough trade package to get San Francisco to complete a trade for Aiyuk, but as of now the 49ers appear to be flexible regarding what positions could come back in deal for the All-Pro.

