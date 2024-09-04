Lynch lauds SFPD sergeant who helped Pearsall after shooting

After being shot in an attempted robbery near Union Square in San Francisco on Saturday, 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall is lucky to be alive.

Much of that can be credited to the heroic efforts of San Francisco police sergeant Joelle Harrell, who was first on scene to assist Pearsall in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

San Francisco general manager/president of football operations John Lynch relayed Pearsall's gratitude for Harrell's courageous act, while sharing appreciation on behalf of the team.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"On behalf of Ricky and his family, I talked with Ricky this morning, he just wants to express, and the team wants to express, our gratitude to a variety of people," Lynch told reporters. "No. 1, the San Francisco Police Department, they were incredible in their response. They were incredible at the hospital. I want to, in particular, recognize [San Francisco Police Department sergeant] Joelle Harrell. I met Joelle, I met her husband Frank, who happened to be in charge of everything at the hospital at San Francisco General, but his wife was the first on the scene."

"By the grace of God, Ricky Pearsall's here."



John Lynch's opening remarks on the Ricky Pearsall situation pic.twitter.com/ooUQfxSLg9 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 3, 2024

San Francisco opens the 2024 NFL season against the New York Jets on Monday night at Levi's Stadium, and Lynch hopes that Harrell will be among those in attendance to see the 49ers kickoff their next campaign.

“I hope so," Lynch said when asked if Harrell is attending Monday's game. "We'll stay tuned. I think there'd be some cool stuff.”

It remains to be seen if Harrell will be in Santa Clara on Monday night, but you can be assurred her valiant act is sure to generate a thunderous applause from the 49ers Faithful in attendance if she makes an appearance at the game.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast