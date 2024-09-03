Ward ready for test that Rodgers, Jets present 49ers in Week 1

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers open up the 2024 NFL season against future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Charvarius Ward is ready for the challenge.

The Pro Bowl cornerback is well aware of what the New York Jets play-caller is capable of and is looking forward to facing one of the league's top quarterbacks.

“He’s a dog,” Ward said of Rodgers on Thursday. “Real smart, veteran. “[He] knows what we are running, probably because we are in the same defense that they [have] in New York, but Hall of Famer, one of the best players ever, best quarterback. We are going to have our hands full Week 1, but best against the best for sure.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Rodgers only was on the field for four plays in 2023 before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. The All-Pro did not play at all during the preseason but Ward doesn’t need to watch film to know what Rodgers can do with the football in his hands.

The 49ers' coaching staff is familiar with the scheme that the Jets run and how Rodgers’ abilities can affect the game. Ward is confident that coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen will make sure the group is as prepared as possible for the season opener.

“We pretty much know what he can do,” Ward said. “We know the scheme a little bit so we just got to watch film and study the past couple of years and watch some of the pay calls that they had last year. I think coach is going to put us in a good situation to succeed.”

During free agency and throughout the draft, the 49ers added pieces to their defense, including to the secondary. Joining Ward and fellow corner Deommodore Lenoir on the field is veteran Isaac Yiadom and rookie Renardo Green. The group also is welcoming the return of sophomore Darrell Luter into the mix.

At safety, the group is looking forward to the return of Talanoa Hufanga, who is working his way back from a season-ending knee injury. The veteran will join second-year starter Ji’Ayir Brown and veteran George Odum, who appeared together during training camp and the preseason. The club also drafted Malik Mustapha in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, adding another hard-hitter to the mix.

"I think it’s one of the best groups I’ve been a part of,” Ward said. “We’ve got good depth from the starters to the guys coming off the bench. They are loading up for the now and for the future as well. Everybody got to step up their game this year and hopefully, we will have the best secondary in the league.”

Ward led the league with 23 pass breakups in 2023 and vows to turn more into interceptions in the coming season. His five picks, one for a touchdown and a forced fumble were a career-high but all are in the rearview mirror now.

“Any ball comes my way I pretty much want it,” Ward said. “If it’s a Hall of Fame quarterback I would definitely love to have my hands on the ball. Hopefully if I do get my hands on it he’ll sign it for me.”

When asked if he ever has asked for an autograph, Ward simply replied: “I will. I never have, but I will, if I get it.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast