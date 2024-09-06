Lynch declares Pearsall ‘absolutely' will play in 2024 after shooting

Ricky Pearsall wanted to play in the 49ers' season opener Monday night at Levi's Stadium, but he won’t suit up against the New York Jets.

San Francisco placed the rookie wide receiver on the reserve/non-football injury list Monday after he was shot during an attempted robbery in San Francisco last weekend, meaning Pearsall will miss at least the first four games of the 2024 NFL season.

But will the eager-to-play receiver ever step foot on the field during his rookie campaign?

"Absolutely," 49ers general manager John Lynch said Friday morning on KNBR's "Murph & Markus." "He's going to play this year. We will give him the time, when it's right for him physically, mentally and emotionally. But I can tell you he's doing really well."

Not only will Pearsall eventually make his NFL debut this season, but Lynch anticipates the 23-year-old will make a real impact on the already-stacked 49ers offense.

San Francisco selected Pearsall with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite his limited practice time because of hamstring and shoulder issues, Lynch and the 49ers have seen enough from Pearsall to feel good about his future.

“When we drafted Ricky, we did it for the long term,” Lynch told reporters Tuesday. “He’s going to be a fantastic player here. He’s eager.”

Pearsall could be eligible to make his NFL debut as early as the 49ers’ Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 6 at Levi's Stadium.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the plan is for Pearsall to take it easy for now before the team considers his rehab options and a possible return timeline to the field.

A miraculous story just keeps on becoming more and more magical.

