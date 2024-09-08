Report: 49ers' expectation is Pearsall will play in Week 5 when eligible

“49ers Talk” hosts Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan discuss how the Ricky Pearsall incident could bring the San Francisco 49ers closer together this season.

Rookie Ricky Pearsall might not have to wait long to make his NFL debut.

The 49ers wide receiver, who was shot through the chest in an armed robbery attempt on Aug. 31 in San Francisco, was placed on the non-football injury list on Monday, which means he will miss the first four weeks of the 2024 NFL season.

However, the 49ers' expectation is that Pearsall will be able to play in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals when eligible, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday on NFL Network's "The Insiders."

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: When will the #Patriots put Drake Maye on the field? Plans for the #49ers, plus WR Ricky Pearsall could be back Week 5; The #Cowboys and Dak Prescott remain in contact about a contract, plus CeeDee Lamb is jacked. pic.twitter.com/HTYunaDpSG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2024

"He's on the non-football injury list, so he is out for the first four weeks of the season after being shot in an attempted robbery but the news has been as good as you could have hoped for Pearsall," Garafolo said.

"He was actually at the facility and Kyle Shanahan said he was pushing to play against the Jets. My understanding is when he is eligible in Week 5, the expectation is he will play there, so great news on Pearsall."

While San Francisco has not provided any timetable for Pearsall's return, 49ers president of football operations/general manager John Lynch stated Pearsall "absolutely" will play this season.

Given the horrific situation, Pearsall contributing on the field at all this season, let alone as soon as Week 5, certainly would be an incredible feat.

