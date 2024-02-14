Report: Commanders hire 49ers' assistant Lynn as run-game coordinator

The Washington Commanders and new coach Dan Quinn are continuing to make big moves.

Washington is hiring San Francisco 49ers assistant head coach Anthony Lynn as their run-game coordinator, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday, citing a league source.

A big move for Washington: Commanders are hiring 49ers assistant head coach Anthony Lynn as their run-game coordinator, per league source.



Commanders made a run at Lynn last year, but get him this year. Here’s one reason why: Lynn is close with HC Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters. pic.twitter.com/Ei8W2H6Upo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The coaching staff change makes Lynn, 55, the first assistant who coached Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday to be pulled away from either the Kansas City Chiefs or the 49ers' coaching staffs.

The Commanders previously announced the addition of Kliff Kingsbury as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Lynn previously was the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017-20, compiling a 33-31 record with a 1-1 postseason record. Schefter also reported that Lynn is close with new Commanders general manager Adam Peters, who previously worked as the 49ers' assistant G.M. Lynn also has a good relationship with Quinn.

Lynn also has over 20 years of NFL experience coaching running backs in the league as a former running back himself.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast