Report: Commanders hire 49ers' assistant Lynn as run-game coordinator

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Washington Commanders and new coach Dan Quinn are continuing to make big moves.

Washington is hiring San Francisco 49ers assistant head coach Anthony Lynn as their run-game coordinator, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday, citing a league source.

The coaching staff change makes Lynn, 55, the first assistant who coached Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday to be pulled away from either the Kansas City Chiefs or the 49ers' coaching staffs.

The Commanders previously announced the addition of Kliff Kingsbury as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Lynn previously was the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017-20, compiling a 33-31 record with a 1-1 postseason record. Schefter also reported that Lynn is close with new Commanders general manager Adam Peters, who previously worked as the 49ers' assistant G.M. Lynn also has a good relationship with Quinn.

Lynn also has over 20 years of NFL experience coaching running backs in the league as a former running back himself.

