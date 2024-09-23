Rams expertly troll 49ers over Week 3 collapse with win probability chart

The 49ers are hearing it from everybody after they blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

San Francisco, which fell 27-24 after leading 24-14 early in the fourth quarter, was cruising to a Week 3 win over LA, according to ESPN’s win probability chart. The Rams had the last laugh, however, sharing a screenshot of the graphic on social media after the late-game dramatics to rub salt in the 49ers’ wounds.

The Rams' social media admin cooked with that one.

The Rams weren’t in the game until the bitter end, but it shouldn’t have mattered, as the 49ers let multiple opportunities slip away. The analytics truly were convinced the road team would come away victorious.

The Rams’ win probability was as low as 3.2% with 4:14 remaining in the fourth quarter in their comeback win over the 49ers.



Matthew Stafford led the Rams on two scoring drives in the final three minutes, with both drives leading to points in under a minute.#SFvsLA | @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/KM3XvcNQIE — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 22, 2024

The stunning loss was nothing short of a meltdown for the 49ers. Despite being riddled with injuries, San Francisco had a double-digit lead, quarterback Brock Purdy made history in another excellent performance, and wide receiver Jauan Jennings enjoyed a three-touchdown game.

And the wounded Rams remembered what analysts said about their badly injured team before the game.

Always keep the receipts. 😗 pic.twitter.com/fmWP7egAJb — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 23, 2024

The 49ers should be 2-1 right now, but a series of errors led to the Rams climbing out of their grave. San Francisco wideouts were responsible for 75 percent of Purdy’s incompletions with six drops, and the special-teams unit failed the team in key spots.

The Rams surely are enjoying the moment while rubbing it in the 49ers' collective face.

