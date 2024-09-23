How 49ers QB Purdy tied Hall of Famer Warner in NFL record book vs. Rams

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy etched his name in the NFL record book alongside a Pro Football Hall of Famer in San Francisco's 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Purdy finished the Week 3 defeat with a 137.1 passer rating, matching Kurt Warner for the second-most (16) regular-season games of 100 or higher by a signal-caller in their first 25 starts in league history.

Only San Francisco's rival, Patrick Mahomes, has had more, with 18 to begin his Kansas City Chiefs career.

Purdy entered tied for third in NFL history with other notable quarterbacks Carson Palmer, Dak Prescott and Tony Romo. Now, Purdy can claim the second spot all to himself in Week 4 against the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in what will be the 24-year-old’s 25th regular-season start.

Purdy now also has nine career games with a passer rating of at least 130.0 in his first three NFL seasons, passing Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's mark of eight such games.

Purdy completed 21 of 29 passes -- with six of the eight incompletions being drops -- for 258 yards and three touchdowns against the Rams, with all three scores and 175 yards strictly to wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

The 49ers entered the game without the majority of Purdy’s favorite weapons -- wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey -- but the third-year pro was poised and comfortable against LA’s secondary despite the defeat.

Purdy has played 21 teams in the regular season during his career, but he never has faced the Patriots. His duel with New England’s first-year coach, Jerod Mayo, and first-year defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington will be a first for everyone.

Purdy, the No. 262 overall and last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, quickly has come a long way. He has an 18-6 career regular-season record, was a 2023 NFL MVP finalist and led the 49ers to a narrow Super Bowl LVI loss to the Chiefs.

The Iowa State product has the opportunity to pad his legacy in Week 4. Hopefully for Purdy, Kittle will be available as San Francisco aims to bounce back after two tough losses.

