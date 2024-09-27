49ers LB Robinson out for season with injury sustained in practice

SANTA CLARA — Linebacker Curtis Robinson’s season is over after sustaining a non-contact injury at the start of practice on Thursday.

Robinson suffered a season-ending torn ACL, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Friday.

Robinson, 26, was one of the 49ers’ core special-teams players and might have worked his way into a more significant role with the team’s struggles on defense.

In the first three games, he was on the field for 59 plays on special teams — or 78 percent of the 49ers’ plays in the kicking game.

Robinson originally joined the 49ers’ practice squad in December of 2021. He split time between San Francisco's practice squad and active roster the next two seasons, appearing in six regular-season games.

He earned a spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster this summer with an impressive training camp.

Robinson entered the NFL in 2021 as an undrafted rookie from Stanford, where he was twice an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection.

