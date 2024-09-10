CMC has Achilles tendinitis; Shanahan reveals 49ers star's Week 2 status

SANTA CLARA — Running back Christian McCaffrey informed 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan if it were a playoff game, he would have played Monday night.

McCaffrey was held out of the 49ers’ Week 1 game against the New York Jets on Monday night with a calf strain and Achilles tendinitis.

“That stuff comes and goes,” Shanahan said in a conference call with Bay Area reporters on Tuesday. “And when it is acting up, it’s something you have to be careful about. Christian is very diligent about that stuff.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“If it was a playoff game, he made it very clear to me, he believes he could go.”

The 49ers took no chances with McCaffrey, who was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year last season.

He went through a week of limited practice after missing the majority of training camp with his lower-body issues.

He was declared as one of the team’s inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff at Levi’s Stadium.

“It’s a tough decision, but hearing all the (opinions) and stuff, in the long run, it made it easy,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers list McCaffrey as “day to day,” as the club begins preparations to return to action at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Week 2.

McCaffrey experienced a calf strain last December in Week 17 against the Washington Commanders. He did not suit up for the final game of the regular season before returning to face the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Third-year running back Jordan Mason stepped in for McCaffrey on Monday and rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries to help carry the 49ers to the impressive victory.

The 49ers appeared to avoid any significant injuries in their 32-19 victory over the Jets, Shanahan said.

Left guard Aaron Banks (calf contusion) and wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle) are listed as day-to-day.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga returned to limited practice last week after finishing last season on injured reserve after he sustained a torn ACL. Shanahan said Hufanga has a chance to return to action against the Vikings.

The 49ers also believe there is a chance defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) can get cleared to resume practice this week. Both were declared inactive for the season opener due to their injuries.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast