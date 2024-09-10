Eight incredible 49ers stats from convincing Week 1 win vs. Jets

It's Week 1, but the 49ers picked up right where they left off from last season's Super Bowl appearance following Monday night's convincing 32-19 win over Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium.

And the stats back them up. Eight stats, to be exact.

After their first possession of the game, the 49ers scored a touchdown or field goal on eight consecutive possessions, marking the longest scoring streak for San Francisco since at least 1978, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

Despite a drama-filled offseason with two offensive stars, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and San Francisco's star-studded offense didn't miss a beat getting things rolling in the season opener.

Without Christian McCaffrey, who was ruled out of the contest just 90 minutes before kickoff with calf and Achilles issues, it was third-year running back Jordan Mason who shone in his first career start. Mason finished with a career-high 147 rushing yards on 28 carries in the win, marking the third-most rushing yards by a 49ers player in their first career start -- only behind former 49ers backs Carlos Hyde and Kevan Barlow.

Here's a breakdown of 49ers players with the most rushing yards in their first career start:

| Rank | Player | Rush Yds. | Date & Opp.

| 1. | RB Carlos Hyde | 168 | 9/14/15 vs. Min.

| 2. | RB Kevan Barlow | 154 | 12/7/03 vs. Arz.

| 3. | RB Jordan Mason | 147 | 9/8/24 vs. NYJ

| 4. | RB Maurice Hicks | 139 | 12/12/04 at Arz.

| 5. | RB Matt Breida | 138 | 9/16/18 vs. Det.

And of course, the 49ers' offensive dominance didn't end there. It never does.

Do-it-all Deebo Samuel, listed as a wide receiver, scored the first touchdown of the 2024 NFL season for the 49ers with a 2-yard rush into the end zone. The rushing touchdown marked his first of the season and 20th of Samuel's career, which is the most by a player whose primary position is wide receiver since at least 1960.

| MOST RUSHING TDs BY A WR, SINCE 1960

| Rank | Player | Rush TDs

| 1. | WR Deebo Samuel, SF | 20

| 2. | WR Bobby Mitchell, Cle./Was. | 18

| 3. | WR Eric Metcalf, Cle./Atl. | 12

Welcome back, wide back.

We can't talk about the offense without showing some love to Jake Moody.

The second-year kicker accounted for more than half of San Francisco's 32 points Monday, converting on each of his six field-goal attempts (46, 51, 31, 53, 23 and 42 yards) and both of his PATs.

Moody's six field goals marked a career-high and tied the franchise record for the most field goals made in a single game, tying Robbie Gould, Jeff Wilkins and Ray Wersching.

It also marked the most field goals made by a 49ers player in Week 1 in franchise history, joining Jeff Chandler and David Akers.

With his six made field goals, Moody became the fourth kicker in league history to register six field goals made in Week 1, joining former kicker John Carney (1993), Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (2024) and former kicker Jeff Wilkins (2006).

To wrap up the impressive stats on the offensive side of the ball, the 49ers' offense featured motion on 90 percent (62 of 69) of plays against the Jets, which is the second-highest motion rate of any offense in Week 1, only behind the Miami Dolphins (91 percent), per Next Gen Stats.

Three different San Francisco players went in motion at least 15 times against New York -- Samuel (23), Kyle Juszczyk (19) and George Kittle (15). Samuel's eight carries for 23 rushing yards on plays in motion tied for the second-most motion carries since at least 2018, per Next Gen Stats.

Three different 49ers offensive players went in motion at least 15 times in Week 1 – Deebo Samuel (23), Kyle Juszczyk (19) and George Kittle (15).



Samuel finished with 8 carries on plays in motion for 23 rushing yards, tied for the 2nd-most motion carries since at least 2018. pic.twitter.com/A28fBabvhb — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 10, 2024

Meanwhile, new 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd fit right in along San Francisco's dominant D-line.

The ninth-year pro registered two tackles and one sack of Rodgers, marking his first sack with the 49ers and 59th of his career. His sack of Rodgers marked his 11th against the future Hall of Fame quarterback, the most of any active player against an active quarterback in the NFL, per Elias Sports Bureau.

| ACTIVE PLAYERS WITH THE MOST SACKS AGAINST AN ACTIVE QUARTERBACK

| Rank | Players | Sacks

| 1. | DL Leonard Floyd vs. QB Aaron Rodgers | 11.0

| 2. | DL Cameron Jordan vs. QB Jameis Winston | 9.5

| 3. | DL Joey Bosa vs. QB Derek Carr | 8.5

| 4. | LB T.J. Watt vs. QB Baker Mayfield | 8.5

Phew, that was a lot.

But if the numbers back up the vibes surrounding the Red and Gold to kick off the new 2024 campaign, then the 49ers Faithful should feel good about the franchise's Quest for Six.

