How PFF graded Brock Purdy, 49ers' defense in Week 10 win vs. Jaguars

The 49ers beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in a dominating fashion Sunday at EverBank Stadium, and their PFF grades show which players -- new faces and familiar -- had the most impact.

Brock Purdy had an outstanding showing, completing 19 of his 26 pass attempts for 296 yards and three touchdowns -- but that doesn’t tell the whole story. While coach Kyle Shanahan said the young quarterback made “one of the worst decisions” in his NFL career during the win that thankfully went his way, much of his performance was notable in a positive way.

The second-year quarterback’s 91.7 overall score is a career high and partly a result of efficiency with his deep passes. Purdy completed all six of his attempts of 20 or more yards downfield for 163 yards, three touchdowns and a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Purdy’s 66.7 percent completion rate (20 completions on 30 attempts) on passes of 20 yards or more this season is a league high, and his 20 completions rank third among all quarterbacks.

On the defensive side of the ball, the 49ers forced more takeaways (four) than the Jaguars had points on the scoreboard. It was group effort at all three levels that can be seen in their grades.

Here are more highlights from the 49ers' Week 10 PFF grades:

Offense

TE George Kittle - 84.8

The All-Pro tight end caught three of his four targets for 116 yards and a “walk-in” touchdown. Kittle currently is averaging a career-high 16.0 yards per catch on the season. The average depth of target for Kittle on Sunday was 19.5 yards.

RB Christian McCaffrey - 84.4

McCaffrey didn't score a touchdown for an 18th consecutive contest but was very productive in the run and pass game. The All-Pro registered 16 carries for 95 yards, including four rushes of 10 yards or more and his 5.9 yards per carry average is his second highest of the season.

OG Jon Feliciano - 81.7

In his first start for the 49ers' offense, Feliciano received the highest grade of any 49ers guard this season, only allowing one pressure.

Offensive line:

LT Trent Williams — 71.1 overall, 57.3 pass blocking (two hits, two hurries)

LG Jon Feliciano — 81.7 overall, 81.2 pass blocking (one hurry)

C Jake Brendel — 74.1 overall, 83.1 pass blocking (no pressures)

RG Spencer Burford — 72.6 overall, 75.6 pass blocking (no pressures)

RT Colton McKivitz — 55.5 overall, 55.7 pass blocking (one hit, three hurries)

*McCaffrey was responsible for one hurry

Defense

DL Nick Bosa — 93.6

Bosa earned his highest grade of the season with a 93.6, which is the fourth time he has received a grade of 90 or higher. The 49ers pass rusher is tied with Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett as the highest-graded edge defenders so far this season with a 92.9 average grade.

Bosa leads the NFL with 16 quarterback hits -- five more than any other defender. On Sunday, the former No. 2 overall pick registered two sacks, one hit -- which forced an interception -- one hurry and a forced fumble.

DL Javon Hargrave — 89.6

Hargrave received an 82.0 pass rush grade after recording one sack, one hit, two hurries and three run stops. His 90.3 pass rush grade on the year ranks behind only the New York Giants' Dexter Lawrence and the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald among interior defenders.

The defensive line:

Chase Young — 60.7 overall, 63.0 pass rush (one sack, one hit, two hurries)

Clelin Ferrell — 50.2 overall, 57.3 pass rush (one sack)

Arik Armstead — 64.5 overall, 58.7 pass rush (one sack)

LB Fred Warner - One hit

CB Deommodore Lenoir - One hurry

LB Fred Warner - 90.0

Warner was making plays all over the field, registering seven tackles, four solo, a pass break up and an interception. The All-Pro’s quarterback hit occurred on his single blitz attempt.

CB Ambry Thomas - 81.3

The second-year defensive back allowed just two catches on three targets for 14 yards after forcing an incompletion. Thomas also forced a fumble that he recovered and would have returned for a touchdown had it not been called back because of a penalty.

Odds and ends:

The 49ers simplified their defensive plans, blitzing Trevor Lawrence on just three of his 36 dropbacks. The Jaguars quarterback only was able to complete three of his nine attempts for 76 yards and an interception on throws of 10 yards or more downfield.

