Sorensen implores 49ers' defense to sustain upward trajectory

SANTA CLARA – The 49ers’ defense made a few small but significant improvements during last week’s victory in Seattle against the Seahawks. Defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen says it’s important that they follow a similar pattern this Sunday against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Against the Seahawks, the 49ers allowed only 52 rushing yards (the fewest San Francisco has surrendered this season), didn’t allow a touchdown in the first half for just the second time in six games, and held Seattle to 4.9 yards per play, the second-lowest average against the Red and Gold during the 2024 NFL season.

Sorensen said that trend needs to continue against the Chiefs, who will roll into Levi’s Stadium with the 11th-ranked offense in the NFL.

“We were happy with a lot of things we did as far as how we wanted to play against them, and the guys stepped up,” Sorensen said Thursday. “Even the young guys stepped up. You always want to progress and keep building. Hopefully we can piggy-back off last week.”

Saying it and doing it are two different things, especially when the opposing team has a six-time Pro Bowl quarterback like Mahomes.

The Chiefs have a plethora of weapons on both sides of the ball, which is why they’ve been so good over the past few seasons -- and is the primary factor for why they're one of only two unbeaten teams remaining. The Minnesota Vikings also are 5-0.

In addition to Mahomes, the Chiefs boast a spectacular interior offensive line, a steady run game and a solid enough receiving corps anchored by tight end Travis Kelce.

Kansas City also has a head coach in Andy Reid who is one of the best in the business. Reid has coached in five Super Bowls and won three of them (two against the 49ers).

Reid also has a brilliant 21-4 record when his teams are coming off byes, the best mark in NFL history. The Chiefs, who were idle last week, can add to that record with a win Sunday at Levi’s.

“[Reid] is really good about deciphering how he wants to utilize this extra time and the information that he gets,” Sorensen said. “Plus, he’s been around the league so long he knows how to do that and he knows how to attack schemes. He’s one of the best ever.”

