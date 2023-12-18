Bosa joins exclusive NFL sack club in 49ers' win over Cardinals

Nick Bosa's performance in the 49ers' 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium placed the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in an exclusive group of active pass-rushers.

Bosa's second-quarter sack of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was number 10.5 on the year for the 49ers All-Pro, marking the third consecutive season that he's eclipsed the 10-sack threshold, becoming just the fourth active player to record 10 or more sacks in three consecutive seasons.

The only other active players to accomplish that feat are the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett (6 seasons), Philadelphia Eagles' Haason Reddick(4 seasons) and Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons (3 seasons).

The 49ers defensive end also logged a forced fumble in the win over Arizona, marking the eighth time in his NFL career he has recorded at least one sack and one forced fumble in a single game.

After leading the league in sacks last season, Bosa got off to a slower start with his sack production this year, recording just three in the 49ers' first eight games. However, Bosa has been on a tear since the bye week, logging 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles over San Francisco's last six games.

Bosa consistently has generated pressure all season, tallying 85 total pressures in 14 games for the league's second-highest mark behind only Parsons (89).

The 26-year-old has 53.5 career sacks in 65 regular-season appearances for the 49ers, with San Francisco boasting a remarkable 48-17 record in games that he has played since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.



