Shanahan concerned ‘to a degree' about Bosa's 49ers-Bucs status

While 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan prepares for Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there is concern San Francisco could be without one of its stars.

All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa officially is listed as questionable for Sunday, dealing with a hip injury suffered during Wednesday's practice.

"I am to a degree," Shanahan told reporters when asked if he's concerned about Bosa's availability for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. He wasn't able to do a lot. He definitely was extremely limited. Hoping he'll be alright, but we'll see on Sunday."

Shanahan further clarified that Bosa was not previously injured heading into the 49ers' Week 9 bye.

"No, just banged into someone, got a little hip pointer," Shanahan said. "Just bothered him, I think it was real early in Wednesday's practice."

Bosa leads the 49ers with 4.5 sacks this season, and would be a brutal loss for San Francisco's defense if he's unable to suit up Sunday.

The 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year also has a well-documented rivalry with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, dating back to their college days.

As the 49ers attempt to climb above .500 for the first time since starting the season 1-0, Bosa's status will be a key storyline to watch heading into the weekend.

