49ers vs. Bucs injury report: CMC, Deebo questionable

SANTA CLARA — Running back Christian McCaffrey officially is listed as questionable while the 49ers are unquestionably expecting him to make his season debut Sunday.

McCaffrey took part in full practice Friday and is expected to see considerable action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 49ers’ Week 10 game.

McCaffrey’s “questionable” status on the official injury report on Friday is necessary because the 49ers have yet to officially activate him to the 53-man roster.

The 49ers are expected to move McCaffrey off the injured reserve list on Saturday in order to clear the way for him to suit up for Sunday’s game.

He missed the first eight games of the season due to bilateral Achilles tendinitis. The 49ers placed him on injured reserve on Sept. 14, after he was declared inactive for the season opener against the New York Jets.

The 49ers on Friday listed cornerback Charvarius Ward as out for the game. Ward is on personal leave after his daughter, Amani Joy, passed away on Oct. 28 just shy of her second birthday. The service was held Friday in Dallas, and general manager John Lynch was among the representatives of the 49ers who attended.

The 49ers listed five players as questionable for Sunday’s game, and each of the five appears to be trending toward playing.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (rib and oblique), defensive end Nick Bosa (hip), safety Malik Mustapha (calf) and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (knee) are listed as questionable, in addition to McCaffrey.

The 49ers this week opened the practice window for Feliciano, who remains on injured reserve. If they activate him to the 53-man roster on Saturday, he is likely to suit up for the game as a backup at guard and center.

Defensive lineman Kevin Givens (groin) and Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) were ruled out for the game, along with backup wide receiver Chris Conley (hamstring).

49ers injury report

Out

CB Charvarius Ward (personal)

WR Chris Conley (hamstring)

DT Kevin Givens (groin)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee)

Questionable

RB Christian McCaffrey (Achilles)

WR Deebo Samuel (rib, oblique)

DE Nick Bosa (hip)

S Malik Mustapha (calf)

OL Jon Feliciano (knee)

Buccaneers injury report

Out

WR Mike Evans (hamstring)

Questionable

LS Evan Deckers (hamstring)

DT Greg Gaines (calf)

WR Jalen McMillan (hamstring)

S Tykee Smith (knee)

S Jordan Whitehead (quadricep)

