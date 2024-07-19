Report: Five teams were willing to pay Aiyuk desired contract

Brandon Aiyuk had no shortage of teams interested in acquiring him this offseason.

Some of them even were willing to pay him what he wanted.

NBC Sports' Mike Florio joined the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, where he discussed Aiyuk's contract situation after the star receiver reportedly requested a trade on Tuesday and reported that five teams were willing to meet the 26-year-old's contract demands if the 49ers had traded him before the April 25 draft.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I'm told that there were five teams during the draft that were willing to give Brandon Aiyuk the money he wanted but they couldn't work out a deal..



We've seen that you've gotta be the squeaky wheel to get paid by the 49ers" @ProFootballTalk #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/egppNc99xJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 19, 2024

"He had been very compliant, he hadn't asked to be traded," Florio said of Aiyuk. "There was a time before the draft where they were haggling over what he is worth. His agent was given permission to see if other teams would pay him what he was looking for and at the time it was $28 million a year.

"It's probably higher than that now because the market's changed. I'm told there were five teams that were ready to go and give him what he wanted that the 49ers wouldn't give him. But they couldn't work out a deal with the 49ers for a trade."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on May 24 that Aiyuk's "benchmark" for his next contract was Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's four-year, $120 million deal that pays him, on average, $28 million per year. The San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver then reported on June 6 that San Francisco's latest offer at the time was for $26 million per season.

It remains to be seen exactly how far apart the two sides currently are in negotiations, but Aiyuk's trade request coming three weeks after he had a "good meeting" with the 49ers likely signals the two sides have not made much progress since the draft.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast