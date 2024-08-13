Baldy reveals which 49ers player ‘popped' in preseason opener

It still is the NFL preseason, but 49ers linebacker Dee Winters already is turning heads before the 2024 season.

The second-year pro stood out in San Francisco's preseason-opening loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Nissan Stadium. Winters played in the first half of the 17-13 loss, recording five tackles, including one for a six-yard loss.

Winters is coming 🥶 pic.twitter.com/PS26JERwNt — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 11, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 23-year-old has impressed his teammates in the Bay, and after Saturday's showing -- he is beginning to gain national praise.

"Dee Winters was a sixth-round pick last year. He popped to me," former NFL offensive lineman-turned-NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger said Tuesday on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast." "He missed the tackle down at the 3-yard line, but the next play, [Titans quarterback] Will Levis rolled out and he just flattened him."

The 49ers have endured an unfortunate amount of injuries through training camp and preseason practices, but the linebacker position specifically is significantly short-handed with the room's stars -- Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw -- each rehabbing their respective injuries.

The linebacker room also consists of De'Vondre Campbell, 31, who missed five games with the Green Bay Packers last season, in addition to Demetrius Flanningan-Fowles, who currently also is injured.

But under unfortunate circumstances, Winters -- and other young guys -- have made the most of their opportunities and stepped up for San Francisco.

Earlier this offseason, Warner name-dropped Winters when asked who had stood out most to him during OTAs.

"I think Dee's probably had the best OTAs out of anybody on the team," Warner said in early June. "I feel like he's come along since last year. I remember he came in as a rookie, was struggling to learn the plays, and trying to get in shape, and all those little things that you got to learn as a professional."

Three months later, he's impressed more than just Warner -- and there's still a lot of football to be played.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast