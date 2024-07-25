How Winters is cloning himself after 49ers stars Warner, Greenlaw

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Training Camp Live" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 3 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

With training camp officially underway, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is impressed with the growth of one of his younger players.

Speaking to the media after Day 1 of camp Wednesday, Shanahan was asked about the progression of linebacker Dee Winters, who is entering his second season with the team.

“He made a huge jump,” Shanahan said. “Always waiting to see the guys to do that in the second year and I thought he really did in OTAs. I think it was nice for him not having Fred [Warner] and [LB] Dre [Greenlaw] out there.

“So he gets a lot of reps. And he was ready for those reps. When you go through your rookie year sometimes things click for guys and I think being behind guys like Dre and Fred being able to watch how they work.

“He's kind of cloned himself after those guys, just the work ethic being a pro and just so dialed in and locked into everything. He was so ready for OTAs and when you're that ready for OTAs, then you get so much better in OTAs which will allow him to be a lot better here in training camp.”

Winters was selected with the No. 216 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of TCU and saw limited playing time during his rookie year. After committing to an extensive offseason schedule, the 23-year-old seemingly has made a huge jump, with Warner and other San Francisco veterans noting his improvement during OTAs.

Given the 2024 season will be the last with quarterback Brock Purdy on his bargain rookie contract, San Francisco is in win-now mode, so any improvement from its younger players will make a huge impact.

With Dre Greenlaw still recovering from a torn Achilles, the 49ers need younger players to fill the void at linebacker, and it appears Winters will be in a position to do just that.

