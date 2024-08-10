Five 49ers to watch in 2024 preseason opener vs. Titans

NASHVILLE — After 13 practices of training camp, the 49ers finally will line up Saturday night against another team.

Few of the regulars are expected to suit up when the 49ers take the field against the Tennessee Titans.

Instead, this game will provide opportunities for some of the younger players to show what they’ve got against an unfamiliar opponent.

Players such as Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are expected to step aside and the competition for jobs will take center stage.

Here is a look at five 49ers to watch when the team hits the field against the Titans:

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing

After missing some practice time early in training camp, rookie wide receiver Jacob Cowing is back. The 49ers currently do not have much depth at receiver, so Cowing could get extended run against the Titans.

The fourth-round draft pick from Arizona is also likely to get a chance on special teams. Although he has not looked particularly comfortable fielding punts, he will get an opportunity to show what he’s got during the preseason.

Right guard Dominick Puni

Dominick Puni is a versatile offensive lineman the 49ers selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He is getting an opportunity to earn a spot on the 49ers’ offensive line much earlier than expected. Veteran players Jon Feliciano and Spencer Burford, who shared the duties at right guard last season, have seen limited practice time due to injuries.

The door is open for Puni to earn significant playing time early in his NFL career if he can make steady improvements and eliminate repeat mistakes in the preseason games and practices.

Linebacker Dee Winters

Linebacker Dee Winters is gaining a lot of momentum toward winning a significant role in the 49ers’ defense.

The second-year pro had a strong offseason program, and he has carried that over into all-around strong play during training camp.

With Dre Greenlaw expected to be out of action for at least four games of the regular season, the 49ers have to figure out who is going to join Fred Warner along the second line of the 49ers’ defense.

Winters is out to prove that he is deserving of a larger role in the 49ers’ defense.

Cornerback Renardo Green

The first thing to watch is where Renardo Green lines up when he’s in the game.

The second-round draft pick from Florida State has seen action at cornerback and at nickel back in passing situations.

The 49ers are in the process of trying to figure out the components of their nickel defense, and Green has an opportunity to get on the field right away.

If Green is able to excel at nickel back, it allows the 49ers the luxury of keeping Deommodore Lenoir on the outside. Lenoir’s versatility gives the 49ers the option of moving him inside with another cornerback entering the game to play on the outside in nickel situations.

Running back Cody Schrader

Cody Schrader, an undrafted rookie from Missouri, figures to see a lot of action in the preseason. He has looked good in the first 13 practices of training camp.

Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play during the preseason. Running backs Elijah Mitchell and Isaac Guerendo, a fourth-round draft pick, are out with hamstring injuries.

The 49ers might not want to play third-year player Jordan Mason a whole lot in the preseason, so Schrader is likely to see the most playing time of any of the 49ers’ backs.

He finished his college career at Missouri, where he led the SEC in rushing with 1,627 yards and 14 touchdowns.

