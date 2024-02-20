NFL mock draft: How experts predict 49ers will use No. 31 pick

The 49ers own a first-round pick for the first time since 2021, and opinions abound on how they should use their No. 31 overall selection in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

While San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs highlighted more than one area of need, here are the mock draft selections from experts around the league -- and there appears to be a majority choice for the position they should go after.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

31. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

"Did you watch the Super Bowl? The 49ers saw it, too. They get the fairly raw but traits-laden Suamataia as their starting right tackle and potential blindside protector whenever they have to navigate a post-Trent Williams world. Suamataia will sometimes get too far over his skis in the run game and his hand placing is inconsistent overall, but his size and talent are obvious. He has the potential to be a plus player in the run and pass games." - Nate Tice

31. Graham Barton, IOL, Duke

"A left tackle at Duke, Barton would slide inside to guard and has the athleticism to do all that is required in Kyle Shanahan’s scheme." - Daniel Jeremiah

31. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

"San Francisco could see a lot of former 49er Jimmie Ward in Bullard because of his athleticism, versatility and aggressiveness on the outside." - Chad Reuter

31. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

"The departure of Mike McGlinchey went overlooked because of the overall success on offense, but the need at RT is overwhelmingly evident for San Francisco. Enter the former Georgia Bulldog Amarius Mims to align right away on the right side. He is someone with the athleticism to slide over to left tackle whenever Trent Williams decides to hang 'em up for good." - Ryan Fowler

31. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

"Suamataia is one of my favorite developmental players in this class. At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Suamataia has a Pro Bowl ceiling at tackle should he learn how to play with more patience and balance—right now, he’s just letting his athleticism and size do the talking for him. Right tackle was a problem for the 49ers all season, and Suamataia is good enough to win that job now, and grow into a Trent Williams replacement." - Danny Kelly

31. Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

"Another freaky athlete, Robinson (6-foot-5, 286 pounds with 34 6/8-inch arms and an 84 4/8-inch wingspan) is long and fast enough to do damage just about anywhere up front, including off the edge." - Nick Baumgardner

31. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

"Similar to the Lions, the 49ers can bolster their pass rush by improving their secondary. Why not get more quality defensive backs? And maybe you end up facing [Patrick] Mahomes again." - Joel Klatt

31. Troy Fautanu, IOL, Washington

"Fautanu, who has excelled at left tackle for Washington this season, could kick inside at the next level." - Ryan Wilson

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast