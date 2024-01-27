What is 49ers' biggest NFC title game concern vs. Lions?

The 49ers are heavy favorites over the Detroit Lions entering Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium, but that doesn't mean San Francisco can cruise to their second Super Bowl appearance in five seasons.

There are concerns surrounding the 49ers, especially after their shaky performance in nail-biting 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional-round playoff game last weekend.

So what is the 49ers' biggest concern heading into their third consecutive NFC title game and fourth in five years? The Faithful have a chance to vote in NBC Sports Bay Area's latest Toyota Driving To The Red Zone poll question on Instagram:

Here are the four options:

-- Stopping Lions’ run game

-- Brock Purdy inconsistencies

-- Shanahan’s conservative play-calling

-- Nothing, Niners are Super Bowl-bound

