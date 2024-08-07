Steelers coach Tomlin has sly Aiyuk response to loaded question

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Training Camp Live" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 3 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addressed the elephant in the room.

Well, sort of. Not really.

In an interview Wednesday from Steelers training camp with local Pittsburgh radio station 102.5 WDVE, Tomlin slyly was asked by host Randy Baumann if he had any interesting early morning phone calls, alluding to the Steelers' reported interest in trading for 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

"It's a little early on the West side right now, so probably not," Tomlin responded.

The Steelers initially weren't one of the two teams that had a trade framework agreed upon with San Francisco for Aiyuk, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco earlier this week, but since reportedly have re-entered the picture and are in active negotiations with the 49ers as president of football operations/general manager John Lynch and Co. await Aiyuk's decision to either accept a trade or re-sign with San Francisco.

After the New England Patriots reportedly dropped out of the Aiyuk sweepstakes on Tuesday, Pittsburgh and the Cleveland Browns are believed to be the only two teams still in the running for the All-Pro receiver's services.

And until a move is made -- if at all -- Tomlin and other personnel from outside organizations likely won't have much to say on the matter.

