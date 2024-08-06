Report: 49ers, Steelers re-engaged in Aiyuk trade conversations

The 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers re-engaged in Brandon Aiyuk trade talks on Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing league sources.

A source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on Monday that the 49ers gave Aiyuk and his agent permission to negotiate a potential contract extension with the Steelers, the New England Patriots, the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders.

But per Maiocco, as of Monday, the Steelers didn't match up with the 49ers regarding a trade package for Aiyuk.

The Steelers were not willing to meet 49ers trade demand yesterday. Pittsburgh has been a preferred destination for Aiyuk. https://t.co/SIXaGA9aGs — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 6, 2024

The source told Maiocco on Monday that Browns and Patriots both had agreed to the framework for Aiyuk trades with the 49ers, while the Commanders had removed themselves from discussions.

With the 49ers having the framework of trades agreed to with the Browns and Patriots, the next move is Aiyuk's. If he and his representatives can work out a contract extension with either the Browns or the Patriots, then a deal is likely to happen.

But now the Steelers, Aiyuk's preferred destination per Maiocco, are back in the mix.

The 49ers likely want a veteran wide receiver in an Aiyuk trade package, along with draft capital. So if the Steelers are back at the table, it's possible they are more willing to meet San Francisco's demands now than they were on Monday.

