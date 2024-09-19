Stafford lauds ‘relentless' Warner as Rams prepare for 49ers

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Carlos Ramirez and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford knows a challenge awaits him Sunday when the 49ers visit SoFi Stadium for Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season -- and that's because star linebacker Fred Warner will be lurking across the line of scrimmage.

Stafford on Wednesday was asked to share what stands out to him about Warner's game, and the signal-caller heaped praise upon his NFC West foe.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I mean one word [to describe Warner]; I don't know, there's a bunch," Stafford told reporters. "I mean, he's a really good player. He's obviously a really intelligent football player. [He] understands what's going on around him, how he fits into the scheme of their defense, what offenses are trying to do to try and attack their defense."

Warner is coming off one of the best games of his career against the Minnesota Vikings, where he finished San Francisco's 23-17 loss with nine tackles, two passes defensed, one sack, one interception, one pressure and two forced fumbles at U.S. Bank Stadium -- the venue where he made his NFL debut in 2018.

Stafford undoubtedly expects Warner's stellar play to continue this weekend in SoCal after watching what the three-time All-Pro did in Minnesota.

"He's a relentless competitor," Stafford continued. "You see him flying around all over the place, making plays. I mean, he's hunting up a special route and then knocks the ball out last week on the 1-yard line. So he's relentless [and] continues after the ball no matter what the situation is. Big-time competitor and a really good linebacker."

San Francisco will need all the effort it can get from Warner and the rest of the team Sunday as it deals with a plethora of injuries. Along with injuries to wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle and cornerback Charvarius Ward sat out of practice Thursday with their own ailments.

But luckily (not so much for the Rams), the 49ers' opponent also is dealing with some bad injury luck of their own. And as one of the only healthy All-Pros left on the field for San Francisco, Warner certainly won't go easy on Los Angeles.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast