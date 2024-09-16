NFL world awestruck by Warner's dominant game vs. Vikings

Though Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings didn't go as planned, the 49ers had a clear bright spot in Fred Warner.
The three-time All-Pro linebacker racked up an unbelievable stat line of nine tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble. Both of his turnovers came in clutch situations as well, with the San Francisco defense backed up into its own red zone.
Warner already garnered plenty of praise in the week leading up to today's contest with New York Jets coach Robert Saleh dubbing him a "first-ballot Hall of Famer."
After the game, cornerback Charvarius Ward declared the 49ers need to play more like Warner:
The rest of the NFL world clearly agrees, as evidenced by these posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, during the game:
San Francisco 49ers
It's still very early in the season, but it appears the hype train for Warner's Defensive Player of the Year candidacy already is underway.