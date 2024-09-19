Warner's elite play rubbing off on Bosa, 49ers defenders

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Carlos Ramirez and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

His 49ers teammates, and other NFL defenders, can take a page out of Fred Warner's book.

San Francisco's All-Pro linebacker is off to a strong start to the 2024 NFL season and had one of the best games of his career in San Francisco's 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, recording nine tackles, two passes defensed, one sack, one interception, one pressure and two forced fumbles.

In speaking to reporters before practice Wednesday, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was asked if he believes Warner, a three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl player, has improved in his seventh NFL season.

Warner's on-field success rubs off on Bosa and the 49ers' defense 🤝 pic.twitter.com/F6vYzOIkuO — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 18, 2024

"Yeah, I mean he's definitely elevated his game," Bosa said. "I wouldn't say his preparation is any different than it has been because he's always been on top of that. But he's playing at an elite level in everything he does.

"It kind of makes us want to do better ourselves because you know if you do your job and get it turned back or whatever the situation is, he's going to be there. It's definitely motivation if we can all play closer to how he's playing, then we'll be just all right."

Warner forced two red-zone turnovers Sunday, one of which was a "Peanut Punch" fumble on Vikings running back Aaron Jones that prevented a touchdown at the goal line.

Warner forces a HUGE fumble to prevent a TD 😮 pic.twitter.com/UOgHYdY5Ye — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 15, 2024

Warner shared that while the punch is not a new or unique move of his, he is making a concerted effort to try and punch out as many balls as he can.

Warner on if he's making an effort to punch more balls out this season pic.twitter.com/7KMUuOFOOt — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 18, 2024

"I think the whole punching the ball out thing, first of all, it's something you've got to practice every day to where it becomes muscle memory," Warner said Wednesday. "Things are moving too quick out there on game day, a million miles per minute. But you've got to make sure you can slow the game down enough to where you can even think about punching the ball out instead of just trying to get a guy on the ground.

"I think the main part about that when I preach it to my teammates is just continuing to practice it day in and day out to where it's muscle memory and you're not even thinking about it."

Bosa has noticed Warner's improvement with the move and issued a warning to opposing teams.

"I think that's one thing that's continued to get better with him, and this year it's every tackle he makes," Bosa shared. "So ... beware."

San Francisco's Week 3 opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, might want to heed Bosa's advice.

