LaFleur, Packers refuse to overlook 49ers despite underwhelming season

It’s unwise to overlook any opponent in the NFL – and Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur recognizes that.

Despite the 49ers’ underwhelming season, LaFleur and Co. recognize the challenge that it is to face a proven San Francisco at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

“Yeah, I feel like we’re going up against one of the premier teams in the National Football League,” LaFleur told reporters on Wednesday. “I know their record is certainly not where they want to be right now.

“But I think they got the respect of this league in terms of what they’ve been able to do and what they’re capable of doing. I think they’re as good as any team in the league.”

LaFleur and the Packers are 7-3 while the 49ers are struggling at 5-5, following San Francisco's late-game collapse in their 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Despite the high expectations heading into the 2024 NFL season, the 49ers have fallen short, notably blowing late leads against three divisional opponents.

San Francisco is now in a three-way tie for second in the NFC West – a game behind the division-leading Arizona Cardinals – and, as a result, complicating their playoff hopes.

Yet, echoing Nick Bosa and George Kittle's sentiments, Packers safety Xavier McKinney sees a star-studded 49ers being much better than their record shows.

“For sure,” McKinney said when asked if the 49ers are better than their record shows. “Obviously, they’re a team that has played in big games.

“They have a lot of big-time players on their team, and they know how to play ball. Obviously, there’s always a lot of different factors that go into seasons, different things that can happen during the season.

“They’re still a really good football team. They’re still a very dangerous football team. Not only do we know that. I think everybody else around the league knows that.”

