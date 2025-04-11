Perk states Warriors would ‘pop' Lakers in first-round playoff series

Kendrick Perkins believes the Warriors would beat the Los Angeles Lakers if they met in a first-round NBA playoff series.

The ESPN analyst expressed his confidence in Golden State capturing the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference and beating the presumptive No. 3-seeded Lakers in a best-of-seven playoff battle.

“I believe [Golden State] will capture the six seed,” Perkins said Friday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “…And by the way, they want to get to the six seed because I like them against the Lakers if the Lakers are the third seed. I like the Warriors; I like that matchup.

“Especially when you look at how the Lakers play defense, pack in the paint and give up a lot of 3-point shots. That’s kind of been the recipe [Lakers coach] JJ Redick has designed for this Lakers defense. I like the Warriors to get that six seed and if they face the Lakers in the first round, the Warriors are going to pop the Lakers.”

While the Warriors have a lot of postseason positioning to sort out over the final two games of the regular season, a playoff series against the Lakers is a real possibility.

Given how Golden State’s offense performed in a recent win over Los Angeles, there is reason for optimism. The Lakers lack the size and length of teams like the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, and their lineup has been stretched thin recently.

However, the potent scoring combo of LeBron James and Luka Dončić gives the Lakers a chance no matter who they face in the playoffs.

The Warriors will need better performances from their supporting cast, especially when Steph Curry isn’t on the floor. Otherwise, another early postseason exit is the most likely outcome.

