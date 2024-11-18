Warner addresses ‘infuriating' 49ers trend in disappointing season

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday was like a repeat of a movie San Francisco has seen too many times this season.

With the 49ers leading 17-13 late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Geno Smith led the Seahawks downfield on a 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to retake the lead with only 12 seconds left on the clock.

Fred Warner was visibly disappointed after the game when asked about those final plays on the field by the defense.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“We just couldn't get a stop,” the 49ers linebacker said. “Geno, kudos to him using his legs to extend the drive and ultimately get in the end zone. We’ve got to find a way, and we didn't.”

The 49ers’ loss put them in a three-way tie for second place in the NFC West, which is likely the only path the 5-5 team can take to earn an NFL playoff spot. No teams officially have been eliminated at this point, but each loss decreases the 49ers' chances to make the postseason.

The loss also marked the third time this season that the 49ers have surrendered a fourth-quarter lead to a division foe.

“It’s just infuriating, honestly,” Warner said. “But I'm always going to have all of the confidence in the world in everybody that we have in our building. All the answers are in here. It's just about doing it.”

The 49ers have not played to their potential with All-Pros and Pro-Bowl selections across the roster. Yes, there have been injuries, but those happen every year. What has been missing is consistency. There has not been a game where the defense has completely stifled an opposing team.

After every stop in Sunday's loss, there seemed to be a productive play by Smith and the Seahawks. On that final drive, after a run by Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III for no gain, Smith completed a 7-yard pass to receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

After an incomplete pass on the next play, was another completed pass for 15 yards. On the ensuing play, 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd sacked Smith for a 3-yard loss, but that play was followed by a 16-yard, first-down scramble by the Seahawks quarterback.

Then, two plays later, the nail in the coffin was Smith's 13-yard touchdown run to put Seattle ahead by three points.

“Yeah, it's not like us, but that's just what we've shown this year,” Warner said. “So I guess until we stop doing that, then that's who we are.”

The 49ers have an even tougher stretch ahead with two road trips. In Week 12 they'll face a 7-3 Packers team in Green Bay, followed by a visit to Buffalo to play the Bills who sit near the top of the AFC at 9-2.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast