Where 49ers edge rushers, O-linemen rank in ‘Madden NFL 25'

The 49ers players already have their “Madden NFL 25” ratings for these star-studded positions: running back, safety, defensive tackle and wide receiver.

On Wednesday, the video game franchise released overall ratings and rankings for two more position groups.

Here is how San Francisco’s defensive ends and offensive linemen fared in the latest batch of "Madden" ratings:

No. 5 - Nick Bosa

No surprise, Bosa again is one of the best edge rushers in the game.

Bosa will enter the 2024 NFL season with a 96 overall rating.

The fifth-year veteran trails the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett (98), the Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons (98), the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt (97) and the Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby (97).

Bosa entered the 2023 season as the highest-rated defensive end at 98 overall.

No. 34 - Leonard Floyd

San Francisco surely is glad to begin their quest for its sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy with Floyd in the mix.

Floyd earned a 79 overall and is among the top 17 percent of edge rushers in the game.

Last season, the 49ers’ best defensive end after Bosa, according to “Madden NFL 24,” was Clelin Ferrell at a 74 overall.

Floyd clearly is an upgrade.

No. 59 - Yetur Gross-Matos

Gross-Matos is another key player the 49ers are glad to have landed this offseason.

Plus, he is a 75 overall in “Madden NFL 25,” which is a healthy rating for any team’s No. 3 edge rusher -- not elite, but serviceable.

The 26-year-old enters his fifth season improved, as he was just a 72 overall this time last year.

Overall-wise, nothing stands out about San Francisco’s remaining edge rushers.

Drake Jackson (73), Austin Bryant (68), Robert Beal Jr. (63) and Sam Okuayinonu (63) all bear typical ratings for their roles and impact.

No. 1 - Trent Williams

Williams enters his 14th NFL season as the best offensive lineman in the game, digitally and, arguably, physically.

A moment for the Unsung Heroes 👏



Top 10 O-Line in #Madden25 📈 pic.twitter.com/OLClcWfNgB — Madden NFL 25 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 31, 2024

Of course, the 11-time NFL Pro Bowl selection is a part of the prestigious “99 Club,” which is annually exclusive to the highest-rated players in “Madden.”

Williams has been the highest-rated offensive lineman in two of the last three video games.

San Francisco is fortunate to have Williams in front of running back and "Madden NFL 25" cover star Christian McCaffrey, who recently was revealed to be a 99 overall player.

Unfortunately, the game has the 49ers’ offensive line being pretty rough after Williams.

Jake Brendel (74), Jon Feliciano (74), Aaron Banks (72), Colton McKivitz (72), Dominick Puni (70), Chris Hubbard (69), Brandon Parker (68), Spencer Burford (68), Jaylon Moore (63) and Nick Zakelj (63) all received overalls that are not among the best in the game.

All those linemen listed above fall No. 115 and below out of 404.

