Where 49ers wide receivers, safeties rank in ‘Madden NFL 25' ratings

"Madden NFL 25" has released its ratings for the league's top wide receivers and safeties, with some 49ers stars landing among the best.

It's always fun to see how San Francisco's standouts are rated in the video game when it comes to their overall skill, though their ultimate rankings don't mean much when it comes to the real-life action on the gridiron.

Here's how key 49ers wideouts and safeties fared in the first round of ratings, which were released for the two positions on Monday:

No. 9 - Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco's star wideout currently is in the middle of ongoing contract extension negotiations, and as Aiyuk seeks a payday, "Madden" clearly believes the 26-year-old is a top-10 NFL receiver.

Aiyuk came in at No. 9 thanks to his 91 overall rating. His highest-rated ability is jumping (96), while his lowest is strength (65). The receivers ranked ahead of Aiyuk are Stefon Diggs (92 overall), Ja'Marr Chase (93 overall), Davante Adams (94 overall), Amon-Ra St. Brown (95 overall), A.J. Brown (95 overall), CeeDee Lamb (96 overall), Justin Jefferson (98 overall) and Tyreek Hill (99 overall).

In last year's "Madden" ratings, Aiyuk didn't crack the top 10. But the Second-Team All-Pro's back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons have placed him among the upper echelon of the league's best receivers.

No. 19 - Deebo Samuel

Not only was Samuel left off the top 10, but the 49ers wide receiver barely cracked the top 20. The All-Pro received an 87 overall grade, but, unlike Aiyuk, did earn a coveted "X Factor" ability with "YAC 'Em Up." Samuel, along with Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, both were recognized for their ability to generate yards after the catch.

Samuel received a 95 rating in both jumping and stamina, and far surpassed Aiyuk in the strength category with an 80 rating.

Despite his success with the 49ers over the years, developing into the most feared "wide back" in the league, Samuel has yet to crack the "Madden" top 10 at his position. Last year, he came in tied at No. 13. But, as he said after his 2021 All-Pro campaign, Samuel isn't fazed by the ratings.

San Francisco's receivers who are lower on the depth chart also received ratings, with WR3 Jauan Jennings earning a 77 overall and rookie Ricky Pearsall making his "Madden" debut at 73 overall. Danny Gray and Jacob Cowing both earned a 70 overall rating, while Chris Conley came in at 68 overall and Trent Taylor received a 66 overall.

No. 9 - Talanoa Hufanga

Hufanga cracked the top 10 in this year's "Madden" ratings among free and strong safeties, boasting an 88 overall grade with a 94 and 90 in stamina and speed, respectively.

The 24-year-old appeared in just 10 games during the 2023 NFL season before tearing his right ACL in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Hufanga's sophomore campaign in 2022 earned him First-Team All-Pro honors, turning heads around the league and establishing himself as one of its premier safeties.

Other NFL safeties rated higher than Hufanga in this year's "Madden" are Kyle Hamilton (89 overall), Kevin Byard III (89 overall), Budda Baker (90 overall), Tyrann Mathieu (91 overall), Derwin James Jr. (91 overall), Minkah Fitzpatrick (93 overall), Antoine Winfield Jr. (94 overall) and Jessie Bates III (97 overall).

No. 58 - Ji'Ayir Brown

After a rookie season where he was thrust into a starting role once Hufanga went down, Brown again can expect to see a lot of the field in 2024 -- but this time, opposite his older teammate when Hufanga makes his return.

Brown received a 76 overall "Madden" rating and rated highest in the injury category at 93 overall. With a full season under his belt and even more playing time to come, it's only a matter of time before Brown sees himself creep up the "Madden" safety ratings.

In addition to Hufanga and Brown, 49ers safeties Erik Harris (72 overall), George Odum (71 overall) and rookie Malik Mustapha (69 overall) didn't quite make a dent in the ratings this time around.

