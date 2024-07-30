Where 49ers RBs, defensive tackles rank in ‘Madden NFL 25' ratings

One day after "Madden NFL 25" released its ratings for the 49ers receivers and safeties, San Francisco's running backs and defensive tackles are the next groups to be revealed.

Of course, dominant running back Christian McCaffrey headlines these positions, but the 49ers have several other key players in these areas as well.

Here's how the top 49ers wideouts and safeties fared in the second round of ratings published Tuesday:

Running Backs



No. 1 - Christian McCaffrey

After being named the cover athlete for "Madden NFL 25," there shouldn't have been much doubt that McCaffrey would secure the top spot at his position.

Not only that -- the versatile backfield threat earned the maximum 99 rating for the second time in his career following a massive 2023 campaign in which he won AP Offensive Player of the Year.

99 OVR Rating for the #Madden25 Cover Athlete 👑



.@CMC_22 is back in the #99Club ‼️ pic.twitter.com/O73pDzMUYH — Madden NFL 25 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 30, 2024

McCaffrey previously secured that peak rating in 2021 with the Carolina Panthers; he is the second player to join the 99 Club in "Madden 25" thus far, following Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, and the first running back in 49ers history to earn the title.

Last year, McCaffrey was the No. 2 running back in the game to start the season, as his 96 rating came in just behind the Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb at 97.

No. 35 - Elijah Mitchell

Heading into his fourth NFL season, Mitchell fell one point from last year's edition to 79 overall. Though it's nothing flashy, that still puts him as one of the best backup running backs in the league.

Mitchell didn't see much usage in 2023 due to injuries and McCaffrey's success ahead of him, but "Madden" still likes his potential as a depth piece, handing him 90 ratings in both speed and stamina.

Further down the 49ers' depth chart, rookie Isaac Guerendo came in at 71, while San Francisco fans might see Jordan Mason as slightly underrated at just 69.

Though neither player's overall stands out, Guerendo's 95 speed certainly jumps off the page. After a 4.33 40-yard dash in the NFL Scouting Combine, the 2024 fourth-round draft pick has the second-highest rating in that stat among running backs. Only Miami halfbacks De'Von Achane (96) and Raheem Mostert (95) enter the season with as much or more speed.

Defensive Tackles



No. 12 - Javon Hargrave

With an 84 overall rating, Hargrave stayed pat from last year's grade. Though his numbers slightly dipped in his first season in San Francisco, the "Madden" evaluators still think highly of the veteran's impact in the trenches.

After Arik Armstead's offseason departure, Hargrave's presence will be even more critical in the middle of the 49ers' defensive line. Since depth could be an issue for San Francisco in this position group, his 91 injury score could be particularly vital.

Former 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner entered as one of the 11 players rated above Hargrave at the position; imagine if this squad had both players lining up alongside each other on Sundays.

No. 42 - Kevin Givens



No. 48 - Maliek Collins

Behind Hargrave, Givens and Collins came in with similar ratings as mid-tier defensive tackles. The 49ers will rely on significant production from one or both players in 2024 to replace the hole left by Armstead.

Givens' rating jumped four points from last year's edition, with his speed stat improving the most. In his fifth season with San Francisco in 2023, Givens continued to establish himself as a solid run-stopper through the middle, notching a career-high 22 tackles while playing in all 17 regular-season games.

Offseason addition Maliek Collins was acquired in March from the Houston Texans in exchange for a seventh-round pick. He had arguably the best season of his eight-year career in 2023, setting a personal best with 18 quarterback hits.

However, "Madden" seems to disagree. Collins was knocked down one rating from the previous edition, down to 73 overall.

Wrapping up the rest of the 49ers' interior defensive line, Jordan Elliott is at 68 overall, while Kalia Davis and T.Y. McGill round it out with matching 65 overall ratings.

