How to watch 49ers vs. Cardinals game live online, on TV

The San Francisco 49ers have just one game left in the 2024 campaign.

Following a narrow 40-34 home loss to the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football," the 6-10 49ers will conclude the season on the road at the 7-9 Arizona Cardinals.

No matter the result, the 49ers have already clinched the last-place schedule in the NFC West. Statuses for some stars are also up in the air. Whereas cornerback Charvarius Ward is expected to return for the finale, quarterback Brock Purdy will not play after suffering an elbow contusion late vs. Detroit.

Additionally, kicker Jake Moody will finish off the regular season following another lackluster display. Moody's two missed kicks (from 51 yards and 58) and an extra-point miss scratched seven points off the board. Detroit won by six.

So, will the 49ers conclude an injury-plagued season with a divisional road win? Here's how to watch the Week 18 game vs. Arizona live online or on TV:

When is the 49ers vs. Cardinals game?

The 49ers and Cardinals will meet on Sunday, Jan. 5.

What time is the 49ers vs. Cardinals game?

Kickoff time in Arizona is slated for 1:25 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers-Cardinals Week 18 game live on TV

The 49ers and Cardinals game will be broadcast on FOX.

Local pregame coverage will begin at 12 p.m. PT with "49ers Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming live on the NBC Sports app. "49ers Postgame Live" will begin immediately after the game, at approximately 4 p.m. PT, again on NBC Sports Bay Area and also streaming on the NBC Sports app.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 18 game

Live stream: FOX Sports, NFL+

Mobile app: FOX mobile app, NFL mobile app

