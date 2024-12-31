How Kittle consoled Moody after 49ers kicker missed field goal

After Jake Moody missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt to end the first half against the Detroit Lions on Monday, the ESPN broadcast caught George Kittle lifting the young 49ers kicker's spirits.

“[Kittle] patted me on the back and said, ‘Do you believe in yourself?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘I believe in you then. We know you work hard, we trust you. Keep going.’ Words of encouragement," Moody told reporters of the interaction after San Francisco's eventual 40-34 loss at Levi's Stadium.

Kittle chatting with Moody after his missed field-goal attempt 🤝 pic.twitter.com/GiwkRdRhjJ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 31, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It was an ugly game for Moody amid what has been a rough 2024 NFL season for the 49ers' former third-round draft pick. The 25-year-old is 10th in the NFL in field-goal attempts this year with 32, but his 71.9 field-goal percentage ranks No. 25 among kickers who have appeared in at least 13 games this season, as Moody has.

But through all of his struggles, Moody described Monday's performance as one of the "lowest" moments of his football career after he missed two field goals and an extra-point attempt. Kittle understands the pressure to perform in the NFL, and the veteran tight end wants to make sure he's there for Moody during a hard time.

"I'm a huge fan of Jake," Kittle told reporters after the game. "I'm a huge fan of him in the locker room, off the field. He's made some big kicks for us when we needed him. Tonight was a really tough night for him, and I feel horrible for him. I know his expectations of himself are higher than that. And all I said to say, 'Man, you got great kicks ahead of you. Just keep going. Just keep believing in yourself, you know.'

"And it's one of those games that's like, all right, this is going to go one of two ways. You're going to let it define you, or you're going to say, 'No, I'm not going to let that define me. I'm going to go back out there. I'm going to make a ton of kicks.' He's got the leg for it, and we just got to get his confidence in himself."

While coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers are evaluating the kicker position, as they are with all positions following a disappointing 2024 campaign, the plan is for Moody to kick in San Francisco's regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Moody will have the chance to regain some confidence after a tough night, and Kittle certainly will be in his corner.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast