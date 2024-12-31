49ers' 2025 home, away games set with last place clinched

With last place in the NFC West clinched, the 49ers know exactly which teams they will face during the 2025 NFL season.

The order in which they face them, however, remains to be seen.

San Francisco's 40-34 loss to the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium ensured the 49ers will have a fourth-place schedule next season.

With San Francisco and the NFC West slated to face off against the NFC and AFC South divisions next season, here are the 49ers' 2025 opponents:

49ers' 2025 opponents

Home

Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears

Away

Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns

Here is what goes into creating each NFL team's 18-week schedule:

Six games against divisional opponents — two games per team, one at home and one on the road ( Cardinals x2, Rams x2, Seahawks x2 )



) Four games against teams from a division within its conference — two games at home and two on the road ( Falcons, Panthers, Bucs, Saints )



) Four games against teams from a division in the other conference— two games at home and two on the road ( Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Titans )



) Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference — one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season ( Bears, Giants )



) The 17th game is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season (Browns)

Fortunately for the 49ers, a handful of their 2025 regular-season opponents, on paper, appear to be quite weak.

The combined winning percentage of San Francisco's opponents for next season, with one 2024 regular-season game still remaining, is roughly .390.

That's certainly favorable.

