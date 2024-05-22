Floyd explains how 49ers' ‘hard' play convinced him to sign deal

Leonard Floyd had his motives to pack up his bags in Buffalo and head west to join the 49ers back in March.

On Wednesday, amidst San Francisco’s organized team activities, the defensive end spoke to KNBR about how the 49ers’ impact on the field played a role in convincing him that the Bay Area was the ideal next stop in his NFL career.

“It was the team, always, from the outside looking in, I knew that the 49ers were one of those teams who always came out and played hard, every single player came out and played their hardest,” Floyd said.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Floyd, an eight-year NFL veteran, joined the 49ers on a two-year contract this offseason.

Prior to joining San Francisco, the Super Bowl LVI champion played four seasons in Chicago, three in Los Angeles and last season with the Buffalo Bills. In his professional career, Floyd has registered 58 sacks, with 10.5 of those coming last year.

As the numbers show, the 31-year-old has no problems rolling up his sleeves and getting to work, which he believes is the ethos in San Francisco.

“They play grown-man football,” Floyd added. “You got to wake up early, eat your breakfast early when [you’re playing] the 49ers because it’s going to be a physical game.

“So seeing that from the outside made me want to be a part of that. Seeing them get close these past few years, I wanted to come in and help us get over the hump.”

Floyd, who is expected to line up opposite Nick Bosa, is no stranger to the NFC West, let alone the 49ers. During his time with the Los Angeles Rams, the first-round pick played against San Francisco seven times, including a playoff showdown once.

Now under coach Kyle Shanahan's guidance, Floyd is looking forward to facing Sean McVay’s Rams.

“I’m looking forward to going against my old coach with my new coach,” Floyd said.

From what it sounds, not only is Floyd ready for his first season in San Francisco, but he knows exactly what he signed up for.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast