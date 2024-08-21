Shanahan delivers blunt one-liner on 49ers' missed preseason tackles

Missing tackles makes it that much harder to make the 49ers’ 2024 53-man roster.

That was coach Kyle Shanahan's message to reporters following San Francisco’s training camp practice Tuesday in Santa Clara.

And while Shanahan addressed what appears to be one of the 49ers’ preseason defensive issues, he also took time to discuss the progress that his defensive unit is making on other fronts.

“I thought our tracking was a little better in this game than it was in the last game in over a couple of things,” Shanahan told reporters.

"You miss a lot of tackles, it's a lot harder to make the team."



Some of the 49ers' defensive improvements can be attributed to rookie safety Malik Mustapha, cornerback Renardo Green and linebacker Curtis Robinson, who all boosted their depth-chart rankings after notable performances against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Similar improvements weren't made on the missed tackle front, however.

Over the span of two preseason games, San Francisco’s missed tackle count stands at 24, and Shanahan, rightfully so, expressed some displeasure with the stat line.

“A few missed tackles in some tight areas, which you don’t like, “Shanahan added.

With one preseason game left for those gunning for a spot on San Francisco’s roster, Shanahan reminded them -- as obvious as it might seem -- of the importance of defensive fundamentals.

"But there’s a lot of guys out there that are trying to make the team that haven’t necessarily yet," Shanahan concluded.

