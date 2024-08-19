Whitner believes 49ers rookie is aiding team's best secondary in years

Renardo Green has been a pleasant surprise in the 49ers’ secondary.

The rookie cornerback -- selected No. 64 overall out of Florida State in the 2024 NFL Draft -- shone Sunday night in San Francisco’s preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints and has had an impressive training camp.

Donte Whitner, former 49ers defensive back of three seasons (2011-13), has liked what he has seen from Green, discussing how the rookie’s promise is aiding San Francisco’s best secondary in years Monday with KNBR’s “Murph and Markus.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I believe [Green] was already in the mix,” Whitner told hosts Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher. “And since Isaac Yiadom has been down -- because he’s the first corner to come in when you have Charvarius Ward on one side, Deommodore Lenoir moves into the slot [and] Isaac Yiadom comes in as the outside corner … the next guy that would be in would be Green.

“[Against the Saints], Green did exactly what he’s been doing in training camp. He’s sticky, athletic, physical at the line of scrimmage and closes well with the ball in the air. I think the 49ers are in a better position than ever since I’ve been covering them, at the defensive back position.”

Green finished Sunday’s game facing two targets -- for just one Chris Olave reception worth 19 yards -- over his 32 snaps entirely at cornerback.

He complements a restructured 49ers secondary that prefers to play Lenoir at nickel and with Ambry Thomas -- who will miss time during the 2024 NFL season with a fractured forearm -- on the bench.

Green, 23, is versatile and comfortable playing inside and outside like he did as a Seminole. He complements what Whitner believes is the best San Francisco secondary in quite some time, alongside Lenoir, Ward and safeties Ji'Ayir Brown and Talanoa Hufanga.

“With the length [and] depth [the 49ers] have, I think they’re going to be in pretty good shape,” Whitner added. “They can go five [or] six deep matching up with any offensive weaponry around the NFL.”

The 49ers’ secondary is primed to be in better shape with newcomers, new roles, those returning from injury and new defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen replacing Thomas, defensive back Tashaun Gipson and former DC Steve Wilks, respectively.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast