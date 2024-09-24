Shanahan admits 49ers' injury luck is ‘tough pill to swallow'

As the injuries pile on, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan can’t help but admit it is tough to manage San Francisco’s depth chart heading into Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.

The eighth-year coach detailed how the current 49ers have rough luck injury-wise compared to his past teams in a conference call Monday.

“Yeah, injuries are always a part of it,” Shanahan said. “We've had to deal with it a number of years, sometimes more than others. I think last year just mainly with some of our main guys, we were very fortunate. They didn't miss too many games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“This year has been totally different to start out. So that's been real tough. I'd like to try to stay positive with it, that all of them eventually are going to come back, but that probably changed with Hargrave today so that was a tough pill to swallow there. But yeah, we definitely haven't had the luck that we had last year.”

Shanahan will make do with the 1-2 49ers. That won’t be an easy feat given who is available.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave likely is out for the 2024 NFL season with a partially torn triceps, Shanahan added during the call, while running back Christian McCaffrey is in Germany to see a specialist for Achilles tendinitis and calf tightness.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and George Kittle still are recovering from their leg injuries, and wideout Ricky Pearsall remains sidelined because of his gunshot wound. Don’t forget linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who remains out because of the ruptured Achilles he suffered in Super Bowl LVIII.

San Francisco wasn’t this banged up last season en route to its 12-5 regular-season finish. There were injuries, but the 49ers weren’t desperately utilizing their practice-squad players weekly.

Fortunately for the 49ers, 14 games remain. Unfortunately for Shanahan, he is in charge of righting the ship.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast