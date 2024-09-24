Shanahan confirms CMC made Germany trip to see injury specialist

Christian McCaffrey traveled overseas to get a second opinion on his lingering injury.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters Monday that the star running back flew to Germany this past weekend to see a specialist for the Achilles tendinitis and calf tightness that have plagued him since early August.

"I'm not sure what doctor it is,” Shanahan told reporters. “I know he's going to see a specialist that I believe can help him with his Achilles process. I think he's doing that over these next few days, and hopefully it will help.”

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year was a late scratch in San Francisco’s Week 1 win over the New York Jets.



Less than a week later, McCaffrey's calf issues and Achilles injury persisted, and the 49ers placed him on injured reserve, ruling him out until mid-October.

During his three-game absence, Jordan Mason has paced San Francisco’s backfield, delivering a pair of emphatic performances along the way.

Despite the 49ers’ rocky start, it’s likely San Francisco will continue to cautiously manage McCaffrey’s injury.

After all, the expectation is for San Francisco to have another long, competitive season, and surely, Shanahan and Co. would prefer a fully healthy McCaffrey over anything else.

