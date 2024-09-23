49ers' Hargrave likely out for season after sustaining triceps injury

Adding injury to insult following the 49ers' crushing 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave sustained a partially torn triceps in the game and likely will miss the remainder of the 2024 NFL season, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on a conference call Monday.

"It's a big [loss], and I thought he had his best game yesterday," Shanahan said. "I thought he was a huge factor. Really affected the quarterback in that game and it's a big loss, and he's one of our better players. He was definitely going the right direction and was going to have a big year."

Shanahan also told reporters that quarterback Brock Purdy is day to day with back soreness, while linebacker Dee Winters aggravated an ankle injury.

Purdy underwent an MRI on his back, with Shanahan saying the results were "good."

As for Hargrave, his injury deals the 49ers a massive blow. The veteran lineman recorded his first sack of the season in the loss to the Rams, along with three total tackles, including one for a loss.

Shanahan addressed where the 49ers turn after losing one of their most valuable defensive players.

"We're still working through that," Shanahan told reporters. "We've got a couple guys on the practice squad that we'll most likely bring up. We've got some outside guys who are good inside rushers, as far as pass downs and things like that. But we'll always look out at what's available out there. But usually you go to your practice squad. And hope to get Kalia Davis back soon, too, which would help. Not this week, I don't think, but hopefully soon."

Davis currently is on injured reserve after undergoing surgery in August when the team discovered damage behind his kneecap following the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans.

The 49ers currently have four defensive lineman on their practice squad: Evan Anderson, Alex Barrett, T.Y. McGill and Sam Okuayinonu.

Okuayinonu was elevated from the practice squad for the Rams game and recorded one sack.

While Hargrave is expected to miss significant time, Shanahan didn't rule out a return if the 49ers make a deep playoff run.

"I believe so but whether you partially tear it or you tear it, we're recommending surgery so when you get surgery, that's usually a few months at least," Shanahan said. "If there was a chance, it would have to be late in the playoffs."

The 49ers entered the season expecting play into early February. But as the injuries mount, that goal is becoming tougher and tougher.

