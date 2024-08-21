Shanahan not ready to name 49ers backup QB amid ‘tight' competition

Though Brock Purdy is solidified comfortably as the 49ers' starter, there's still a quarterback competition taking place during training camp.

Brandon Allen, San Francisco's No. 3 quarterback in 2023, and Josh Dobbs, who started 12 games for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings last season, are battling for the backup role this fall.

Though Dobbs showed out in Sunday's preseason victory over the New Orleans Saints, coach Kyle Shanahan still hasn't decided on the 49ers' No. 2 quarterback.

"He's a baller, man."



Brock Purdy loves having Josh Dobbs on the 49ers 🤝 pic.twitter.com/EC6ixfCTRQ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 19, 2024

After Tuesday's training camp practice, Shanahan was asked during media availability about the status of the competition heading into Friday's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Kind of like what you guys see. They're pretty tight, so I'm definitely not declaring it now," Shanahan replied. "Hopefully they'll play out more in these two practices and hopefully a little bit more in the game.”

After Purdy's unspectacular first quarter, Dobbs impressed during the remainder of the first half against the Saints with several highlight plays.

Josh Dobbs performs a circus act to get the first down 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bjn6e2qQUe — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 19, 2024

Dobbs DIME to Cowing 🎯 pic.twitter.com/VSoKR8ReyB — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 19, 2024

Dobbs rolls into the end zone for the lead 😎 pic.twitter.com/ZLEfKn2KHC — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 19, 2024

Dobbs led San Francisco to points on all three of his drives, completing 12 of 21 passes for 133 yards and adding 25 yards and a touchdown with his legs.

Allen, meanwhile, had a quieter day -- and preseason in general. Against the Saints and Tennessee Titans, Allen went a combined 14-for-23 passing for 134 yards.

Brandon Allen ducks and dodges his way out of a sack 😳 pic.twitter.com/ewvIkCU3KP — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 19, 2024

Allen earned the start in the first game against the Titans, so perhaps playing after Dobbs in the second contest is a sign of where the competition is trending.

Dobbs also has an advantage with his experience; he's made 14 career NFL starts to Allen's nine.

Nevertheless, Shanahan wants one more week before he declares the winner of the backup job.

