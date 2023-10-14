Juszczyk explains how 49ers are making life easier on Shanahan in 2023

After playing together in San Francisco for three seasons, Kyle Juszcyk and Richard Sherman both are very familiar with the inner workings of the current 49ers regime.

Juszczyk joined his former teammate on "The Richard Sherman Podcast," where the pair went in depth discussing the 49ers' red-hot start this season.

Sherman asked Juszczyk what the difference with Kyle Shanahan has been this season, citing that the 49ers coach looks 'happier and healthier" than in years past.

"Yeah, and that's not to say that everything has been easy and that he's not worried," Juszczyk said. "Kyle is Kyle, and he's always going to be hard on us. He expects a lot from us, for sure. He's even said that, with the team that we have, the culture we've built, the leadership, and just the amount of experience that we have. Like there's just some little things you don't have to worry about as much.

"Like when a team starts talking about playoffs and seeding, and that kind of stuff, and it's this early in the year, sometimes you can get a little worried like, 'Do these guys understand what it takes to get through an entire NFL season?'"

After reaching back-to-back NFC Championship Games, this 49ers roster is littered with players who now have extensive playoff experience and a first-hand account of what it takes to make a deep postseason run.

Juszczyk talked about how valuable that perspective has been for a team that looks to be on a fast track to a top seed in the NFC playoffs.

"But with this team, we've all been through it," Juszczyk explained. "I don't think we are getting ahead of ourselves too much. We definitely are locked into what's happening right now, but we're also aware that what happens now really does affect us down the line when it comes to seeding. And seeding is huge when trying to get into that dance, that first-round bye is no joke. It's a serious advantage, and it's something we are trying to get."

The 49ers are throttling their opponents this season, with an average margin of victory of 19.8 points per game.

They have held a double-digit lead in the second half of all five games this season, with a questionable decision by Rams coach Sean McVay being the only thing preventing them from having a double-digit margin of victory in every game they have played.

There is still plenty of season left for Shanahan and the 49ers to stress about, but to this point, it's been smooth sailing.

