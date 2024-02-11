Kristin Juszczyk honors Juice's football journey with special SB58 fit

Sunday is the day all football fans have been waiting for.

It is the day Kristin Juszczyk dropped her latest and greatest creation yet, of course.

The rising NFL fashion icon paid tribute to her husband and 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk ahead of San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Kristin's latest design honored her husband's journey from a high school football player to a pro playing in the Super Bowl. The trendy jacket featured patches from the different jerseys Kyle wore throughout the different levels of his playing career.

"It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to wear your story @juicecheck44," Kristin wrote on her Instagram page. "From high school to now there’s only ever been one goal! LETS GET IT."

Kristin recently reached an official licensing agreement with the NFL last month, and she shared a sneak peek of the first item of her collection -- a Super Bowl LVIII puffer vest -- which was auctioned with all proceeds going to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Kyle was born and raised in Ohio and attended Cloverleaf High School in Lodi, where he played high school football for the Cloverleaf Colts as a tight end.

He then attended Harvard University and played for the Crimson from 2009 to 2012 before being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Kyle spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with Baltimore before San Francisco signed him in free agency in 2017, where he has spent the rest of his pro career.

And the support for one another is a two-way street.

Kyle has been Kristin's biggest fan since her recent rise to fashion fame, and he finally sported a KJ design for the big game.

The red, black and white jacket consisted of his 49ers teammate's names and numbers along with their signatures. He paired it with an all-black fit and black shades.

Juice rocking a @krisjuszczyk design featuring signatures from his teammates ❤️✍️ pic.twitter.com/TNLvqPFDPi — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 11, 2024

Kristin has taken the NFL world by storm with her unique designs, and Kyle hopes to do the same Sunday -- as a Super Bowl champion.

