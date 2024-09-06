Dobbs believes he earned 49ers' backup QB job over Allen

Joshua Dobbs had more passing yards than Brandon Allen in all three of the 49ers' 2024 NFL preseason games, but on Thursday, the 29-year-old, who signed with San Francisco this offseason, lost out on the team's backup quarterback job.

Coach Kyle Shanahan announced that 32-year-old Allen would back up starter Brock Purdy, with Dobbs serving as the No. 3 quarterback to begin the 2024 regular season.

Dobbs, who completed 34 of 51 passes for 351 yards and one touchdown with one interception in the preseason, told The San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch he believes he proved he was worthy of being the No. 2 quarterback behind Purdy.

“I feel like I did,” Dobbs told Branch. “I feel like I played well in practice and in games when I had the opportunities. I think my film shows that. It’s up to the coaches. And that’s the decision they made.”

Dobbs was a Pittsburgh Steelers fourth-round draft pick in 2017, and spent two seasons with the organization before being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, returning for two more seasons, then bouncing between the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans in 2022. Last year, he split time between the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings, starting 12 games between the two NFC teams.

Dobbs signed with the 49ers early in the offseason, fueled by the desire to be part of the culture Shanahan has created in Santa Clara.

And while Dobbs played well during the preseason, Shanahan went with Allen, who has been in the 49ers' system for nearly 18 months. Allen completed 19 of 30 passes during the preseason for 194 yards. He didn't throw any touchdown passes and wasn't intercepted.

Dobbs, in addition to his passing numbers, also showed he can make plays with his feet, rushing three times for 25 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 16-10 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 18.

Despite the disappointment of not winning the backup job, Dobbs has a positive outlook on the situation.

“I know how it goes week to week,” Dobbs told Branch. “Things can change and stuff like that. Just keeping myself [ready]. Keep playing my game and stay ready for my opportunities. Even if you don’t agree with it, you still have to go out and be ready to play. Feelings aside, [there’s)] the professionalism of work and preparation.

“If you kind of dwell on those things, then you won’t be prepared for the opportunity. It’s not ideal for me, honestly, but I’m going to prepare the same way I prepare and be ready to go when my number’s called.”

Dobbs, Allen and the 49ers open the season against the New York Jets on Monday night at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers hope Purdy will stay healthy all season, but if he sustains an injury, they know they have two quarterbacks capable of stepping in to guide the offense.

