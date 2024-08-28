49ers backup QB battle between Dobbs, Allen still ‘neck and neck'

After a competitive training camp battle between Josh Dobbs and Brandon Allen, Kyle Shanahan still isn't ready to say who will back up 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the 2024 NFL season.

The coach told reporters Wednesday that he's confident in both signal-callers' abilities and has yet to make a decision.

"Like I've said, I know we haven't told them [the depth chart order]," Shanahan said before practice. "I feel very good about both of them. I think they're neck and neck. That hasn't changed. It's been that way for a while. I wish it would [change], in terms of so it makes decisions easier on us.

"But when anything is like that, I won't make a decision until I have to, and I don't think I have to for a little bit."

Both Dobbs and Allen both played in all three of San Francisco's preseason games, resulting in one loss, one win and a tie.

While Dobbs, signed to a one-year, $2.25 million contract this offseason, is a newcomer to Shanahan's system, Allen has experience in the 49ers' offense after spending all of the 2023 campaign as the third-string QB behind Purdy and Sam Darnold. But Dobbs offers a dynamic skill set of his own thanks to his rushing abilities and physical style of play, which he showcased during the preseason.

Dobbs completed 34 of his 51 pass attempts for 351 yards, one touchdown and an 84.7 passer rating in three games. The 29-year-old also rushed for 28 yards on six carries with two touchdowns on the ground. Allen, meanwhile, was 19-for-30 passing for 194 yards, three touchdowns and an 81.8 passer rating in the preseason.

Because of their differing capabilities, Shanahan acknowledged Wednesday that Dobbs and Allen, both of whom are on San Francisco's 53-man roster, could take turns running the 49ers' scout team in practice during the regular season, no matter who the official backup is.

"I think when you have guys [whose], to me, skill level and giving us a chance to win are very similar but the ways they do it are slightly different, those are things that you always look into for the scout team," Shanahan said. "Those are things that you always look into how our game plan is, or what we think we need to beat another team."

There are no questions about Purdy, who has done nothing but further solidify his role as starter since taking over under center during his rookie 2022 campaign. But the 49ers Faithful will have to wait a bit longer to see who will be San Francisco's QB2.

