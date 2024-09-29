Report: CMC targeting November return from Achilles, calf injuries

The 49ers could have one of their top playmakers back sooner than they might have expected.

Christian McCaffrey is targeting an early November return after being placed on injured reserve with calf issues and Achilles tendinitis, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on "NFL GameDay."

The All-Pro running back returned home after traveling to Germany to see a specialist for the injuries that have held him back this season. Rapoport added the treatment went "well," and there is a chance McCaffrey could run on "hard ground grass" this week -- a step forward for the 28-year-old.

"For those worried about McCaffrey not playing at all this year, my understanding is the 49ers are not rushing him, but they do expect him back at least by early November," Rapoport said. "That is a good sign for McCaffrey."

From @NFLGameDay: #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is back from Germany and could run on hard ground this week. He should be back, at least, by early November; Meanwhile, #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce remains a key part of their offense, despite the numbers. pic.twitter.com/AftUY2lQn9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2024

McCaffrey was a late scratch from the 49ers' Week 1 win over the New York Jets and, less than one week later, was placed on IR and ruled out until mid-October.

While backup running back Jordan Mason has filled McCaffrey's massive void as well as anyone could, the 49ers no doubt are eager to have the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year back on the field.

