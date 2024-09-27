Why Foerster is confident Mason can handle heavy 49ers workload

Chris Foerster believes Jordan Mason can handle a larger workload as the 49ers' starting running back.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the San Francisco run-game coordinator was asked how he plans on utilizing Mason and managing his rushing attempts moving forward.

“You always have to keep it in mind, you really do,” Foerster said. You get to a point where you just have to keep an eye on a guy, right? Like I said, the guy doesn't have a lot of tread on the tire. He has a lot of tread left on a tire, because he hasn't run a lot in his career. So, the guy's a fairly young, fresh, good player.”

Foerster then noted that Mason has not had the same number of rushing attempts in his football career as other running backs his age.

“He ran a lot in college, but again, he was behind a guy that was the guy that, I think it's [Jahmyr] Gibbs, that's in Detroit," Foerster said. "So, he didn't get the carries there either. So, he's not a worn-down guy. So, he probably can take more.

“You just have to keep an eye on it. If you see him starting to tire, if you see cuts that don't look as crisp as they used to look, you see him missing some things. You don't see it at all right now, and it takes a long time.”

Given the heavy workload that is expected of San Francisco’s running back group, managing a player’s usage is a critical component of the game plan. Since Mason has not had the wear and tear of other backs his age, he can handle the demands of being the lead rusher for the 49ers.

With Christian McCaffrey out for the foreseeable future, Mason is the go-to back for quarterback Brock Purdy. While Purdy continues to put up big numbers through the air, coach Kyle Shanahan’s motion-heavy offense relies on pounding the ball on the ground -- something Mason has done exceedingly well, with the second-most rushing yards in the NFL through three games.

Now Mason and the rest of the 49ers will turn their attention to a crucial matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Expect a healthy dose of rushing attempts from Mason and the rest of the San Francisco running back corps.

